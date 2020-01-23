Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Jamie Vardy scare as Foxes outwit Hammers

Ayoze Perez scored twice as Leicester beat West Ham in the Premier League, but an injury blow for leading scorer Jamie Vardy soured the win.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City an injury scare before Ayoze Perez proved himself a capable deputy in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

Harvey Barnes tapped in Ricardo Pereira’s cross to give Leicester a 24th-minute lead, but the Foxes suffered a potentially major blow shortly before half-time when Premier League top scorer Vardy went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

There was time for a second Leicester goal prior to the break, with Barnes darting in from the left and teeing up Pereira, returning the earlier favour and allowing his team-mate to thunder a shot beyond Darren Randolph.

Mark Noble slotted in a 50th-minute penalty to revive West Ham’s hopes after Wilfred Ndidi fouled Sebastien Haller.

However, when Angelo Ogbonna caught Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester were awarded a spot-kick of their own and Perez fired the ball high and emphatically into the net to make the home win a certainty.

Perez rifled in a clinical late fourth for Brendan Rodgers’ third-placed hosts, who coped admirably without Vardy but will nevertheless hope his absence is brief.