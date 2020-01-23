Manchester United 0-2 Burnley: 5 talking points from United’s loss against Burnley at Old Trafford

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side whimpered to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points.

1. Nervous air around Old Trafford as Lindelof misses out

If there is one part of the team that Manchester United are most nervous about, it is the defence and news of Victor Lindelof missing out through illness cast a nervous air over the fixture. Moreover, it was Phil Jones starting alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back, a prospect fans weren’t exactly enthusiastic about given how Jones gifted goals to each of Manchester City and Sheffield United in his last two starts.

2. United miss chance to go three-up

Despite the absence of their best players, Manchester United set up some incisive attacking play – especially along the right-hand side of the pitch. Wan-Bissaka – so often criticized for his lack of attacking input, turned his man thrice in 30 minutes, delivering a pin-point cross on each occasion. Daniel James, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, however, took turns to showcase their woeful finishing, with Mata and Martial not even hitting the target, as United missed three glorious opportunities which might have well given them a 3-0 lead.

3. Typical Burnley

With all due respect to Sean Dyche and Burnley, the win at Old Trafford was another one of their typical performances. Rugged, resilient and dirty, the Clarets made themselves hard to play against. There was an air of familiarity once Wood tucked in Burnley’s first goal and after Rodriguez scored the second, there was never any doubt what the final result would be. Manchester United passed left, right and centre but Dyche’s men did not budge an inch.

4. Rodriguez’s silences Old Trafford with a stunner

Jay Rodriguez’s has had more opportunities owing to injuries in the past couple of weeks and the Englishman grabbed his chance with both hands – silencing Old Trafford with a screamer. A neat one-two meant the striker had the ball at his feet on the edge of the area and he gave absolutely no warning before unleashing a rasping drive that went in off the upright. Could David De Gea have done any better? You decide.

5. United in urgent need of reinforcements

The January window is looked at as an emergency window and it is indeed one big emergency at Old Trafford. The absence of Pogba and McTominay means Manchester United have neither creativity nor steel in their midfield, but it is the absence of Rashford that looks like the biggest loss. United could trust their main man to bail them out of trouble and in his absence – a proven scorer a la an Edinson Cavani is desperately needed to tuck in the opportunities. The Bruno Fernandes deal meanwhile, continues to stall.