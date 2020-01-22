On Wednesday, Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi took to Instagram to post an apology to fans for his mistake that resulted in Chelsea’s first goal during their Premier League clash on Tuesday. He also apologised to his teammate David Luiz for causing his sending-off.

Mustafi was named in the starting XI for the second game in a row as Sokratis Papastathopoulos was ruled out of action due to an illness. But after less than half an hour of the game played, the German international played a poorly planned back pass to goalkeeper Bernd Leno, thereby allowing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to intercept and attempt at scoring a goal.

David Luiz then had to bring Abraham down inside Arsenal’s penalty box, and was hence shown a red card for the offence. Chelsea then took the lead as Jorginho scored from the resulting penalty, and although the Gunners equalised in the 63rd minute via Gabriel Martinelli, Cesar Azpilicueta’s 84th-minute goal restored the lead for Frank Lampard and co.

But much to everyone’s surprise, Hector Bellerin scored for Mikel Arteta’s side three minutes later, and the match ended a draw.

Later, Mustafi apologised to Arsenal fans and David Luiz for his mistakes, by posting a picture on Instagram with the following caption:

“I am absolutely happy and proud to have such a great team that fought with me all 90 minutes after my mistake that not only caused the first goal but also send David Luiz (Sorry, David!) off the pitch. We never give up, we fight with passion and stand together! Thanks Gunners”.

At the same time, the 27-year-old centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, making just five Premier League appearances so far this season.

He has also been linked with a January transfer move to Turkish side Galatasaray, while Arsenal are keenly on the lookout for a potential replacement.