Pass master Kevin De Bruyne makes Premier League assist history

Manchester City’s trip to Sheffield United yielded yet another assist for Kevin De Bruyne, who has 15 to his name this season.

Kevin De Bruyne made Premier League history on Tuesday as he became the first player to provide 15 or more assists in three separate seasons.

The brilliant Belgian laid on the winning goal for Sergio Aguero as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

In doing so, De Bruyne racked up his 15th assist of a typically creative campaign, adding to his playmaking exploits of 2016-17 (18 assists) and 2017-18 (16).

The 28-year-old is also on course to enjoy his most prolific goalscoring season in the English top flight, having netted seven times to move within one of the total of eight he achieved two seasons ago.