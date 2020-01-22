Jorginho: Arsenal draw feels like a loss for wasteful Chelsea

Chelsea twice threw away the lead in a Premier League draw with Arsenal, frustrating goalscorer Jorginho.

Jorginho was left feeling as though Chelsea had lost to 10-man Arsenal after second-half “mistakes” cost them two points in Tuesday’s entertaining 2-2 draw.

The Blues were twice pegged back at Stamford Bridge despite having a numerical advantage for over an hour following David Luiz’s red card, the ex-Chelsea defender dismissed after fouling Tammy Abraham in the box.

Jorginho converted the resulting spot-kick, only for Gabriel Martinelli to erase the lead at the end of a lung-busting run in the 63rd minute.

Cesar Azpilicueta prodded the hosts back ahead inside the final 10 minutes but Hector Bellerin conjured a quick response with his side’s second shot of the game, forcing Frank Lampard’s men to rue a missed opportunity.

“We feel like we lost the game,” Jorginho told BT Sport.

“We had the game in our hands, then in the last second conceded a goal when we shouldn’t. It’s hard. We need to move forward.

“I don’t think it’s confidence because we played well and were controlling the game. Something about concentration maybe. In these kinds of games, you lose in moments.

“We made mistakes. That is it. These big games are like this. You can win and lose the game in the details.”

33 – Chelsea have lost more Premier League points from winning positions against Arsenal than they have vs any other side in the competition (33). Pegged. #CHEARSpic.twitter.com/d1yJrj6Ig6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

The draw was Arsenal’s third in succession and left them 10th in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka, who was moved to centre-back after David Luiz’s red card, said the hard-earned away result proved a point to those who claim the Gunners lack resilience.

“After this game nobody will have to speak about us,” Xhaka said. “We showed big character today. A lot of people speak about us, say we are not ready, we have no character in the team, but I think after this game everyone will see that we have [character].

“We played very well after the red card. It’s so difficult always with one less, but [we showed] great team spirit. We were saying at half-time that we can do it and we twice came back. I am very proud of this team.”