Serie A title chasers Inter may want Christian Eriksen, but Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will play the midfielder against Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho revealed Christian Eriksen has not played his last match for Tottenham after saying the Inter target will face Norwich City on Wednesday.

Midfielder Eriksen has looked set for a switch to Serie A this month, with Spurs knowing this will be their last chance to cash in on the Dane before his contract expires in July.

Although Inter are reportedly set to make a fresh offer to last season’s Champions League runners-up, it seems Eriksen is going nowhere for now.

Tottenham’s steadfast position has the hallmarks of a power move and in Mourinho they have an operator who knows how to work the transfer market.

He will not want to lose Eriksen, but if Tottenham bring in the right money for the player who turns 28 next month, it could strengthen the head coach’s hand when he next needs to spend.

“In relation to Christian, the answer is not good for you,” said Mourinho. “But that is the answer, and the answer is he is selected for tomorrow. He will play tomorrow.”

Eriksen scored in a 2-2 draw against Norwich at Carrow Road in late December.

FULL-TIME: Goals from @ChrisEriksen8 and @HKane see us come from behind twice in the second half to take a point at Carrow Road. #NCFC 2-2 #THFC pic.twitter.com/YFdpBsXQ6L — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2019

Mourinho’s answer regarding the former Ajax player came amid a longer response to an enquiry about Tottenham’s transfer business.

With the mid-season window closing next week, Tottenham will not want to head into February and beyond with a weakened squad.

And with striker Harry Kane sidelined, possibly for the rest of the season but certainly until April at the earliest, there would be no surprise if Mourinho were to make more ventures into the market.

The Portuguese has already brought in young midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica, the club at which Mourinho began his career in management.

He refused to talk about reports linking Tottenham with a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, but joked he would happily take Kylian Mbappe on loan from the French giants.

“From us, we are very poor on news,” Mourinho said.

“We are very poor for two reasons: one, because we are not buying a player every day, and second because I am the kind of guy that refuses to speak about players from other clubs, which some managers are happy to do.

“I don’t do it, so any name that you can throw at me, I will always say that player belongs to club A, B or C. And I don’t talk about players from club A, B or C.”