Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Gary Neville has picked wrong time to debate Ed Woodward and recruitment

Manchester United showed signs they are on the right track in their defeat to Liverpool, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville has chosen the wrong time to debate the future of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s recruitment policy.

Neville hit out at Woodward after United’s 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday left them 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in the table, claiming it was wrong that he kept his job amid the club’s lack of progress.

The former United defender later stated the club were still five or six players short of competing for the title, despite having spent “hundreds of millions”.

But ahead of Wednesday’s home Premier League clash with Burnley, Solskjaer insisted the timing for that discussion was wrong as he strives to improve the team’s fortunes.

“For me, we’ve lost to Liverpool, a team [the media] all say is fantastic, and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball,” Solskjaer said.

“That’s strides forward. Of course we’re disappointed losing the game, we don’t want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.

“Now is not the right time for me to start talking about the recruitment. We’re looking towards the next game, against Burnley.

“We’re always looking to improve the squad, to improve the club, but for me it’s not the right time, sorry Gary, to start that discussion.”

“We had to work really hard [against Burnley] to get the points,” says the boss. “Every time we play against Sean’s team we have to earn it. They’ll always give you a tough game.”#MUFC #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/h7qX168L3F — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2020

Solskjaer was clear he is not happy with the gap to Liverpool, though pointed out he has only been in the job for just over a year.

“You can look back at the history and we know we’re not where we want to be, should be and historically we have been,” he said.

“So it’s down to us now to work better. I’ve been here 12, 13 months and my experience with the players we’ve brought in has been good so I can’t complain whatsoever.”

With Bruno Fernandes still reportedly close to a move to United, Solskjaer stressed there was no definitive update.

He added: “[It is] never 100 per cent sure something can happen until it happens so we’ll update if something happens.”