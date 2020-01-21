Manchester United charged for failing to control their players in Liverpool defeat

The Football Association have charged Manchester United after their players crowded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday’s defeat at Anfield.

Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.

However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David De Gea prior to Firmino’s strike.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United’s players – including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking – gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.

(1/2) Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a). pic.twitter.com/SMIXi0bKzz — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 21, 2020

The FA have now taken action against United, charging the club with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday,” read a statement on the official FA Spokesperson twitter account.

United have been given until Thursday to respond to the charge.