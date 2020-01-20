Chelsea boss Frank Lampard refuses to rule out possible January move for PSG star

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has handed in a transfer request to the club and is hoping for a move in the January transfer window.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the striker but his next destination is still unclear. When quizzed about Cavani and if the Blues might move in for him in January, Lampard said that he is a great player and stated that he is not looking away from ‘brining in experience’ into the team.

“He’s a great player,” Lampard said as reported by The Guardian. “I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see.

“He’s an experienced player, but so are many other players out there. I think we are young and we know about the transitions. The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not absolutely looking away from. Because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that’s the case then that may help us.”