Pep Guardiola: I learn from watching Sheffield United

Watching Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United can help Pep Guardiola to improve as a manager, he believes.

Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Sheffield United’s success in the Premier League this season as the Manchester City manager revealed he learns from watching Chris Wilder’s side.

The Blades are seventh in the Premier League – just six points off a Champions League place – in their first campaign back in the top flight.

An expansive brand of football has brought Wilder many admirers, and Guardiola concedes he is among them.

City visit Sheffield United on Tuesday, having been made to work for a 2-0 home win last month.

“I’m incredibly impressed,” Guardiola told a pre-match news conference. “When people say you can improve watching other games, other teams, other managers, this is the one.

“I never saw some movements they are doing. That’s the reason why they are in the position they are.

“We saw it here [at the Etihad Stadium], we suffered here a few weeks ago. I’m really impressed. I admire them, honestly. I admire how they play and what they are doing.

“It’s the same manager and a high percentage of the same players from League One, the Championship, now the Premier League, being near the top of the league up there.

“I like it. As a manager, you see some teams so you can improve – this is the one.”