Manchester United star involved in car crash near club’s training ground in Carrington

Manchester United’s time seems to be going from bad to worse. Just hours after a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool, goalkeeper Sergio Romero was reportedly involved in a car crash. The Argentina international has escaped unharmed from it.

According to reports in Daily Mail, the accident happened near United’s training facility at Carrington. Romero luckily escaped unharmed from the accident, the report has confirmed.

Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash near Manchester United’s training ground. He has luckily suffered no injuries. pic.twitter.com/kH60oVURfJ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 20, 2020

The 32-year-old has been solid between the sticks for United whenever called upon. He has been used as second fiddle to David de Gea but has kept his composure and given his best for the club almost every time.