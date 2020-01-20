Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘one of the best’ wins against Manchester United

Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Manchester United impressed manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp applauded Liverpool for securing a “dominant” 2-0 win in what he viewed as one of their most captivating matches against Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk’s 14th-minute header and Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time sealer saw off the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday and sent Liverpool 16 points clear atop the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino had a goal disallowed following a VAR review midway through the first half but the hosts made the result safe when Salah chased down Alisson’s long ball, held off Daniel James and completed a scintillating counter-attack.

“It was a really good game, one of the best derbies we have played for sure,” Klopp said.

“Very dominant in most periods of the game. I didn’t like too much in the first half, the last five or seven minutes. Nothing happened really, just we weren’t as dominant as before.

“And obviously the last 10-15, maybe, of the game. Okay, [it was] an exception.”

“The start to the second half was absolutely brutal,” Klopp continued. “We jumped in and had three, four chances at least. Didn’t score and then it’s how it always is… the opponent has the chance to come back.

“We had to defend and the organisation was okay. We defended with a lot of passion, a big heart and stuff like this. Carried as well by the atmosphere, which was great.

“And then the last situation of the game – Alisson Becker, what an assist. Mo Salah, what a goal. There was a sprint duel of two really quick boys and Mo used his massive experience. A big relief in that moment.”

Liverpool fans sang gleefully about their team’s apparent title destiny after full-time and Klopp welcomed the sense of excitement.

“If our fans could not be in a good mood now that would be really strange,” he said.

“Of course they are allowed to dream, sing, whatever they want, as long as they do their job as well when we play. All fine. We will not be part of that party yet, but it’s no problem – we know our job.”