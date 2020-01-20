Anthony Martial miss shows he’s not good enough for Manchester United – Roy Keane

Anthony Martial’s big miss against Liverpool summed up his Manchester United career, according to Roy Keane

Roy Keane believes Anthony Martial’s costly miss against Liverpool showed he is “not quite good enough” to play for Manchester United.

Martial, signed from Monaco in a reported £36million deal in 2015, has 11 goals in all competitions this season.

But he passed up a golden chance for United to equalise at Anfield in their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Trailing to Virgil van Dijk’s early header, Martial controlled on his chest on the left-hand side of the penalty area in the second half but blazed over the crossbar with just Alisson to beat.

Mohamed Salah wrapped up a Liverpool victory in stoppage time and former United captain Keane, speaking in his role as a Sky Sports pundit, bemoaned Martial’s inability to hit the target.

“Martial has come to Man Utd, and the big strikers score in the big moments,” Keane said. “But that miss sums up his career at Man Utd in a nutshell.

“You hit the target. Excellent build-up play, but you have to hit the target. No excuses.

“The big strikers who are remembered by those supporters hit the target and the back of the net.

“That’s why that guy is not quite good enough for Man Utd. That moment summed him up.”

United are set to be without Martial’s strike partner Marcus Rashford – who missed the Liverpool game – for more than six weeks with a double stress fracture in his back.