Mohamed Salah: Liverpool beat Manchester United because I was back from injury!

Having said Liverpool only drew with Manchester United in October because of his absence, Mohamed Salah joked his return ensured victory

Mohamed Salah joked that Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday because he was back from injury.

Egypt international Salah missed the 1-1 draw between the teams at Old Trafford – the only Premier League game Liverpool have failed to win this season – due to an ankle injury.

In the build-up to the return match at Anfield, the 27-year-old cheekily suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to come out on top because of his absence.

Liverpool moved 16 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City, while still possessing a game in hand, after Salah latched onto a long ball from Alisson following a corner in second-half stoppage time, adding to Virgil van Dijk’s opener in the 14th minute.

“As you can see today I get back from the injury so we won the game, so I’m very happy for the team now,” Salah joked to Sky Sports. “We enjoy the moment and hopefully we finish like that.

“I got a pass from Alisson, no one else could get me the ball, but I’m very happy for the result, that’s the most important thing.”

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by a single point to City in 2018-19, with a defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side in January 2019 shortly followed by a run of four draws in six league games.

Having missed out by such a narrow margin last term, Salah urged his team-mates not to take their foot off the gas.

“I think we just need to focus on each game, we don’t have to think now we’ve won the Premier League,” Salah added.

“We have to keep it game by game, that’s the only way we can win the Premier League. We struggled last season at the same time, so we have to keep calm and focus on each game.”

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah ensure the 3 points belong to Liverpool#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/T1lMP4MJy9 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2020

Jordan Henderson, who saw a second-half shot tipped onto the post by David de Gea, felt Liverpool were good value for their 2-0 victory but also implored his team-mates not to get ahead of themselves.

“When it’s 1-0 it’s dangerous, we know that from the Spurs game. I feel as though we should’ve killed the game off earlier with the chances we had, but we kept going, defended well and managed to get the second in the end, which we deserved I think,” said Henderson.

“We’re not really thinking about the end again. Why should we change now? Why think about the end of the season? There’s still a lot of games left.

“We’ve taken it by each game for a long time now and it’s put us in good stead, so there’s no need to change. For us as players it’s the next game, the next challenge. United played well at times today but I felt as though we deserved the three points.

“At Liverpool there’s always expectation to win and be successful and that hopefully won’t change for a very long time.”