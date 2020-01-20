Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: 5 talking points from Liverpool’s win over United at Anfield

On Sunday night, Mohamed Salah wrapped up all 3 points for Liverpool against Manchester United with his late winner to send Anfield into delirium. Here’s FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the key talking points from the game.

1. When Harry met Virgil

Manchester United’s stable start to the game was interrupted by the big man in red. There was an air of inevitability as Virgil Van Dijk marched up to position himself for Liverpool’s corner and it happened just as Jurgen Klopp might have fantasized. Brandon Williams tried to block the Dutchman as he ran to meet the ball and eventually it was two of the biggest men on the pitch – Harry Maguire and Van Dijk, contesting for the delivery. Van Dijk came out on top to put Liverpool a goal up with only 14 minutes gone and calm every single nerve in the stadium.

2. Clumsy Liverpool lucky to get clean-sheet?

On the overall balance of the game, Liverpool were undoubtedly the better team but the Reds weren’t without their faults. After a spell of dominance, concentration levels began to fall for the home side and Manchester United got back into the game. Both halves gave enough evidence of Jurgen Klopp’s boys’ tendency to be clumsy at times, and only some poor finishing from United helped Van Dijk and co come away with a clean-sheet.

3. United survive irresistible Red spell

The scoreline did not really do justice to Liverpool’s attacking play at times, which was simply scintillating. Each one of Firminho, Mane and Salah showcased their individual skill-sets while also combining to a good effect. It could have been much, much worse for the visitors, had Firminho’s curled finish not been ruled out by VAR in the first half before Salah missed a sitter in the second.

4. Allison assists super Salah

Manchester United were looking for the equalizer as late as the 92nd minute when they sent everyone but De Gea out for the game’s final corner. A tame delivery was collected by Allison who showed why Liverpool paid €62.5million for him – by sending Salah through on goal with a first-time volley. The Egyptian made no mistake, sealing the game for his team with the final touch of the game as he made it 2-0 in favour of Liverpool.

5. Ole’s boys show life in defeat

Not to forget, this was a Manchester United team with its very obvious limitations, missing three of their best players in Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. Despite the defeat, United showed signs of life amidst a flurry of injuries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys were aggressive in both halves, coming back to exert pressure on Liverpool each time the home side put up a spell of breathtaking football. The sight of Daniel James sprinting the length of the pitch to challenge Salah in the last minute summed up the Red Devils’ approach, showing how they gave it their all, in spite of a lack of quality.