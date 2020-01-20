Burnley 2-1 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy penalty miss proves costly as Clarets end losing streak

Burnley came from behind to end a four-match Premier League losing streak, with Jamie Vardy’s penalty miss costing Leicester City

Jamie Vardy missed a penalty as Burnley came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Turf Moor and condemn the Foxes to back-to-back Premier League defeats.

After Chris Wood’s instinctive finish against his former side had cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ contentious opener, Leicester looked set to retake the lead when Ben Mee fouled the Foxes’ goalscorer with 23 minutes remaining.

Vardy, however, lacked his usual composure from the spot, with Nick Pope making a smart stop down to his left and also denying Leicester’s forward in a one-on-one soon after.

Pope’s saves paid further dividends in the 79th minute as Ashley Westwood lashed home from the centre of Leicester’s box and, despite a late glut of pressure, Brendan Rodgers’ side could not find a way back.

3 – Burnley went into half-time trailing in a Premier League tie for the 77th time today versus Leicester; they went on to win from such a position for just the third time, also doing so in March 2018 against Everton and May 2010 against Spurs. Quash. pic.twitter.com/Bejht8tQfu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

Sunday’s victory ends a four-match losing streak in the Premier League for Burnley, with Sean Dyche’s side – who were furious that Barnes’ opener was allowed to stand despite a robust challenge from Dennis Praet in the build-up – now up to 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester, meanwhile, have lost four of their past six league fixtures but remain in third place, six points above Chelsea.