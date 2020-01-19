No Marcus Rashford for Manchester United against Liverpool

Manchester United will attempt to halt Liverpool’s winning run without Marcus Rashford, who has not recovered from injury.

Marcus Rashford is not in the squad for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The forward misses Sunday’s game after failing to recover from a back problem suffered after he came on as a substitute in the FA Cup third-round replay defeat of Wolves.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Andreas Pereira as United’s attacking players in what appears to be a similar setup to the 3-5-2 with which they started the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford in October.

There are suggestions Luke Shaw will join Victor Lindelof and new club captain Harry Maguire in a back three, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams as wing-backs, while Eric Bailly is fit enough only for the bench following his comeback from a serious knee injury.

TEAM NEWS Here’s your #MUFC starting XI for #LIVMUN… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 19, 2020

Liverpool are unchanged from the 1-0 win at Tottenham, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds start the game 13 points clear at the top of the table, with two games in hand over nearest rivals Manchester City.

United are fifth, five points outside the top four and a huge 27 adrift of the league leaders.