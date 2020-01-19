Patrice Evra: Liverpool CEO Peter Moore apologised over Luis Suarez incident

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore apologised to Patrice Evra for the club’s support of Luis Suarez, the Frenchman has revealed.

Patrice Evra has revealed Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore wrote to him to apologise for the Reds’ backing of Luis Suarez following a controversial incident in 2011.

Evra accused Suarez of using a racial slur against him during a match between bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool nine years ago.

Suarez was subsequently charged by the Football Association (FA) and banned for eight matches.

Liverpool supported the striker throughout the process, with their players even wearing t-shirts with his name and number on while warming up for a home game.

Jamie Carragher – a key member of Liverpool’s team at the time – apologised to Evra while working alongside him as a pundit last October.

The former France full-back has confirmed Liverpool’s CEO Moore has also expressed his regret over how the club acted.

“First of all I was really pleased with Jamie Carragher apologising and then I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and I was really touched by it,” Evra told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s clash between the Premier League leaders and United at Anfield.

“He said he hopes it’s never too late, because this incident happened nine years ago. Three days after the show [he made contact] and I said thank you very much, this letter has touched my heart.

“I was really disappointed at such a big club like Liverpool to support [Suarez], but now I can see it’s real, honest people working at this club and I get even more respect for Liverpool because I can see they are fighting this problem with the human race.

“I was really pleased and I just said I hope they do not win the league, but that was three months ago! Even though there is a big rivalry between us, it shows Liverpool is a top-class club.”

Liverpool head into the contest 27 points clear of United and a win would see them lead the way at the top by 16 points with a game in hand on second-placed Manchester City.