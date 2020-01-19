Stats show Kepa Arrizabalaga has worst save percentage among Premier League goalkeepers

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has attracted criticism from the club’s fans after his last-minute error allowed Isaac Hayden to score a late winner for Newcastle United in the two sides’ Premier League encounter on Saturday. Moreover, stats show that the Spaniard has the worst save percentage of all goalkeepers in the league and is only better than five other GKs in Europe’s top seven leagues.

Chelsea signed Kepa for a sum of £71 million in August 2018 but he has failed to live up to the expectations since. Moreover, with errors creeping up in his game, it won’t be long before the Blues’ fans start asking for a new goalkeeper signing.

Here’s his costly mistake against Newcastle United.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Best Goalkeeper in the World

The Chelsea shot-stopper has a save percentage of only 55.4, which is worst in the Premier League. And across Europe’s top seven leagues, he sits on the 127th spot out of 132 goalkeepers.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has the worst save percentage (55.4%) of any keeper in the Premier League. Out of 132 keepers from Europe's top seven leagues, Kepa ranks 127th in save percentage.