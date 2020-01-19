How Manchester United could line up vs Liverpool without Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are set to visit Anfield for a crucial English Premier League encounter against arch-rivals and league leaders Liverpool. However, if widespread reports are to be believed, their star player Marcus Rashford is set to miss the crunch game due to a back injury which he picked up during United’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wolves last week.

Ole Gunna Solskjaer is the only manager to have taken a point against Jurgen Klopp in the league but this time, he will be without the likes of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Rashford, which makes it all the more difficult for him to get a result from the match. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are sure to try their best against their biggest rivals.

“As I said with Harry a few weeks ago, of course we’re gonna give him (Rashford) the absolute amount of time to find out. We’ll do some more checks and treatment with him today, yesterday was a recovery day. I’m not gonna hold my breath I would probably think he wouldn’t be ready but let’s see. 48 hours, so let’s see,” Solskjaer had said on Friday.

United squad vs Liverpool: De Gea, Romero, Grant Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw Lingard, Matic, Fred, Pereira, Gomes, Mata Chong, James, Martial, Greenwood#MUFC [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 18, 2020

On that note, let’s take a look at how United could line up against Klopp’s men in the all-important PL encounter.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs Liverpool

GK: David de Gea

DF: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams

DM: Fred, Matic

AM: Juan Mata

FW: Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial