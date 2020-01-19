Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on whether current Liverpool side is as good as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United teams

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his say on whether the current Liverpool team under Jurgen Klopp is as good as some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League ruling teams. Klopp’s side are currently on top of the PL table and are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title.

Solskjaer was talking to the media ahead of United’s crucial PL encounter against Liverpool at Anfield. The 13-time Premier League champions are the only side who have managed to take a point off the Reds in the league this season. The Norwegian tactician put up the example of Ferguson’s 1999 treble-winning side and how they coped up with three tournaments while claiming that Liverpool still have some way to go.

“That showed as a squad we could cope with three tournaments,” the United manager said as per The Telegraph.

“It was an amazing season, an amazing group. The personalities, the camaraderie. I’m sure with Liverpool, they can win all three, so I’m not going to say no or yes (if Liverpool are the greatest ever PL team), but let’s see in May.

“You have to do it again and again and Sir Alex is the only one who has won it three times. He had an exceptional way of motivating us and getting us ready – a way of just letting trophies be trophies. Win them and move forward.”