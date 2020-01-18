Gedson Fernandes and Christian Eriksen on the bench as Spurs face Watford

Tottenham lined up against Watford with plenty of midfield talent on the bench in the shape of Christian Eriksen and Gedson Fernandes.

Jose Mourinho dropped Christian Eriksen from his Tottenham side as they lined up against Watford with the Denmark international joined on the bench by Benfica loanee Gedson Fernandes.

Eriksen, a reported target for Inter, started for Spurs in their 2-1 FA Cup third-round replay victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday but Mourinho opted for an attacking quartet of Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura at Vicarage Road.

Fernandes, who arrived on an 18-month loan deal in midweek, was Mourinho’s first signing since he took charge and made his last appearance for Benfica in their 1-0 victory over Vitoria Guimaraes on January 4.

Jan Vertonghen kept his place in central defence alongside the returning Toby Alderweireld but Davinson Sanchez was relegated to the bench.