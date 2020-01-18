Ex-Arsenal star & pundit urges Manchester United to sign Premier League star over Bruno Fernandes

Former Arsenal star and currently a pundit, Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish over Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. United are reportedly very close to completing a deal for the Portuguese player in the coming days.

Merson is of the opinion that Grealish is one of the top 10 Premier League players currently and could walk into any team in the league. He went on to add that the English playmaker could end up as United captain if he does move to Old Trafford in the future.

“Forget Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United should be trying to sign Jack Grealish. He is one of the top ten players in the Premier League right now. He is absolutely different class and would walk into almost any other Premier League team,” Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“Grealish would walk into the United team. Tottenham [Hotspur] tried to get him not long ago and he’d walk into their team right now as well. I can’t explain to people how good this kid is. Aston Villa lost 6-1 to Manchester City and he was the only one who still had time on the ball.

“If Grealish went to Old Trafford he’d probably end up captain. He’s that good. They need someone like him, who can get on the ball and make things happen.”