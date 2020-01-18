Manchester United captaincy a ‘dream come true’ for Harry Maguire as Ashley Young bids farewell

Ashley Young said farewell to Manchester United, while Harry Maguire spoke of his joy after being named the club’s new captain.

Harry Maguire is honoured to have replaced Ashley Young as Manchester United’s captain, with the England defender claiming it is a “dream come true”.

Young ended his eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford on Friday, with the England international joining former team-mate Romelu Lukaku and United loanee Alexis Sanchez at Inter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed in his news conference ahead of United’s clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday that Maguire – signed from Leicester City for a world-record fee for a defender in 2019 – will take the armband, despite having only been at the club since August.

Maguire has since expressed his excitement at having taken over as club captain, while former United skipper Wayne Rooney also congratulated the 26-year-old.

“[It’s a] dream come true to be named the Man Utd captain,” Maguire wrote on his official Twitter account. “Proud moment and a huge honour. Just want to wish Ashley Young all the best at Inter.”

Young, meanwhile, penned a heartfelt goodbye to United’s staff, players and supporters.

“To Man Utd, you gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager [Alex Ferguson] in history and to be your captain. Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight-and-a-half years,” the 34-year-old, who signed for United from Aston Villa in 2011, tweeted.

“To the United fans, every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon.”