Ross Barkley’s ‘spot on’ reaction to off-field incidents impresses Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has urged Ross Barkley and all his Chelsea players to be professional off the pitch.

Ross Barkley’s reaction to a difficult 2019-20 season has been “spot on”, according to Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

England international Barkley made 27 Premier League appearances for Maurizio Sarri in the previous campaign but has featured in the top flight just seven times under Lampard.

The 26-year-old, who the Blues boss insisted will not be leaving Stamford Bridge in January amid reported interest from West Ham, sustained a foot injury in October that sidelined him for two months.

He was also criticised by Lampard after a pair of videos emerged – one of him arguing over spilt chips with a taxi driver in Liverpool and another of him dancing topless in a Dubai nightclub.

However, Barkley scored in the 2-0 FA Cup third-round win against Nottingham Forest on January 5 and completed the 90 minutes against Burnley, just the second time he has done so in the Premier League this season.

“There have been a couple of issues this year with Ross. He knows that and I know that,” said Lampard.

“I think his training, in the last month particularly, has been absolutely focused. And let’s factor in the injury he had which was really niggly. It was a difficult one for him because he was one foot in training and one foot out.

“He was training at a certain per cent to show he was there, but he clearly wasn’t. I respected that because he was trying.

“Now that’s cleared up and he is showing his qualities, particularly against Burnley. So that’s great news for all of us.

“We had a couple of chats around those things. As I said at the time, I really like Ross and in my career, I had moments where I did things that I slightly regretted. It’s what you do to get out of them that’s really important.

“And Ross’ reaction in the past month has been spot on, in terms of how he is around the place. I’m a great believer in that how you train relates to how you play, and he has shown that.”

Lampard acknowledged the modern era makes it difficult for off-field incidents to go unnoticed but believes professionalism is of paramount importance.

“My biggest concern was not really the bag of chips [in the Liverpool taxi incident], it was more the fact that we were training the next day,” said the Blues boss.

“That is exactly where I see it and Ross knows that and I am not one to tell my lads, ‘Don’t have a bag of chips, don’t have a few beers after you win a game.’

“Just make sure that when you think about the big scheme [of things], you do it with the idea you have to train and perform at a level and, as the game has moved forward and the speed and intensity of it even more so from my day and from eras gone by, the players have to be absolutely tip-top or this game will find you out.

“That’s not just a thing to Ross, that is to all the players about how they live their life.”

Barkley’s return to the starting line-up was aided by a hamstring injury to N’Golo Kante, but the France international could make his first appearance since January 1 against Newcastle United on Saturday.

“He’s had a few issues through the week. I think it’s a decision I have to make with absolute certainty but at the minute it looks like he’s good to go,” added Lampard.