Manchester United trigger two-year extension in Eric Bailly’s contract

Manchester United have triggered an extension clause in Eric Bailly’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Bailly, who signed for United from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported £30million fee, has made 50 Premier League appearances across three-and-a-half injury-hit campaigns.

The centre-back is yet to appear at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season due to a knee injury, though he is nearing a comeback after featuring for United’s Under-23s on January 10.

Omnisport now understands United have taken up the option to extend the 25-year-old’s deal, which had been set to expire at the end of the campaign.

While Bailly will be staying put, United have allowed Ashley Young – who has been replaced by Harry Maguire as the Red Devils’ captain – to leave the club for Serie A title-challengers Inter.

Sporting CP playmaker and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford.