Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Marcus Rashford injury update ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on the injury situation of star forward Marcus Rashford. The England international injured himself during the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

United are set t face arch-rivals Liverpool, who are still unbeaten in the Premier League, in a crunch encounter on Sunday at Anfield. Rashford has been one of the most important players for United this season and has scored 19 goals for them across all competitions. Thus, his injury comes as a massive setback for Solskjaer ahead oof such an important encounter.

When quizzed about the forward’s injury, Solskjaer said that he ‘probably thinks he wouldn’t be ready’. However, he refrained from ruling Rashford out of the match.

“As I said with Harry a few weeks ago, of course we’re gonna give him the absolute amount of time to find out. We’ll do some more checks and treatment with him today, yesterday was a recovery day. I’m not gonna hold my breath I would probably think he wouldn’t be ready but let’s see. 48 hours, so let’s see,” Solskjaer said at a pre-match press conference ahead of United’s crucial Premier League encounter vs Liverpool.

