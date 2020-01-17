Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that centre-back Harry Maguire will be the new permanent club captain. Ashley Young, who was previously United’s full-time captain, is set for an Inter Milan move.

Maguire joined the Premier League giants in the 2019 summer transfer window for a record sum and has grown into one of the leaders at the club. Solskjaer has praised his leadership qualities in the past and was full of praise for him once again as he revealed that he will take over as the club captain from Young.

“Everything about him tells me is a leader. Harry will keep wearing the armband now,” the Norwegian tactician said in a pre-match press conference ahead of United’s high-voltage Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

OGS confirms Harry Maguire as new @ManUtd captain. “Everything about him tells me is a leader. Harry will keep wearing the armband now.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 17, 2020