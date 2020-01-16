Mauricio Pochettino hints next job will be in Premier League or La Liga

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his next job could either take him to Spain or see him return to England.

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested his next coaching position will be in Spain or England as LaLiga and the Premier League are “the two best leagues in the world”.

The former Tottenham boss, who was sacked in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho, was linked with the Barcelona job before Quique Setien was named Ernesto Valverde’s successor.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with Manchester United during what has been an inconsistent season for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 47-year-old certainly appears prepared to take another job in England’s top flight, although he also admires LaLiga, where he began his senior coaching career with Espanyol.

He said at a LaLiga TV event: “For me, I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today.

“I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League. Football was born here in England but I think LaLiga has amazing football and amazing coaches.”

He added: “England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world.”

EXCLUSIVE The images you didn’t see from Quique Setién’s presentation COMPLETE VIDEO

https://t.co/9VDvfcOn2q pic.twitter.com/KdJXXlzRdI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2020

Pochettino is reported to have been approached about the Barcelona job despite insisting previously he could never take charge at Camp Nou due to his ties with city rivals Espanyol.

With Setien now installed on a contract until June 2022, Pochettino admits he will be very interested to follow the former Real Betis coach’s efforts.

“Barcelona, of course, are one of the greatest teams in the world. Of course, now with the new manager, everyone is expecting him to continue the same philosophy,” he said.

“Valverde did a fantastic job in LaLiga and with Barcelona and it’s a massive challenge for Quique Setien. He showed unbelievable love for Johan Cruyff and the style of football of Barcelona.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to live his dream and it’s so amazing to follow what’s going to happen.”