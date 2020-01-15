Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United star could return for game vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that centre-back Eric Bailly might make a return to the United squad for the upcoming Premier League encounter against Liverpool. Bailly has been out of action for six months after suffering an injury during the club’s pre-season tour in July.

The Norwegian tactician was talking about his team composition and whether some of his injured stars will return from their respective injuries ahead of the all-important match vs Liverpool. Notably, two of United’s first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are also out of action because of their injuries.

The Premier League giants would be without both Pogba and McTominay for the encounter against arch-rivals Liverpool. However, they might receive an injury boost with Bailly set to return from his long-term injury.

As Solskjaer revealed, the Ivory Coast international is close to returning to full fitness but will not be a part of United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves on Wednesday. But he might be a part of the matchday squad for the encounter vs Liverpool on Sunday.

“He’s very close. He might be back for the weekend,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Metro. We’ve got a game arranged today for the reserves. Hopefully, he will get 90 minutes so he might be ready for Liverpool.”