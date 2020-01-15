Jose Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes’ Spurs loan switch

Gedson Fernandes completed a loan move to Tottenham on Wednesday and is relishing the prospect of working with Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho was a major factor in Gedson Fernandes’ decision to join Tottenham, the Benfica loanee has revealed.

Fernandes moved to Spurs for an initial 18-month stint on Wednesday, becoming Mourinho’s first signing for the London club.

There is an option for the deal to be made permanent for a reported €50 million (£42.8m).

For now, though, Portugal international Fernandes is relishing the prospect of working with compatriot Mourinho and playing in the Premier League for the first time.

“All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he’s one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it’s fantastic to work with him,” the 21-year-old told Tottenham’s official website.

“The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League. For me, it’s one more motivation because I always dreamed of playing in this league and now let’s make my dream come true.

“I think we’re going to do fantastic things because this is a fantastic club.

“I’m very happy to be here – I make my dream a reality.

“I will try to give my best for the club every day, in every training session and in every game and I will try to help the team wherever I can, working hard every day for this shirt.”

Spurs, who progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday, travel to Watford in the league on Saturday.