BREAKING: Jose Mourinho completes first signing as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes has joined Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month loan from Benfica. The 21-year-old becomes Mourinho’s first signing at the Premier League club.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent. The midfielder will wear the number 30 shirt for the remainder of this season,” Spurs said in a statement released on the club’s website.

More of a central midfielder, the young Portuguese could act as a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen, who looks to be on his way to Inter Milan. Fernandes can double up as an attacking midfielder and drifts down the right wing as well. The 21-year-old has made 59 appearances for the senior Benfica side across all competitions and has three goals and seven assists to show for.