Jose Mourinho gives final verdict on Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan rumours

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has given his final verdict on the reports linking club midfielder Christian Eriksen with a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan. Eriksen’s contract with the Premier League club is set to run down in the summer this year and allowing him to leave in January would see Spurs get a transfer fee for his sale.

The Denmark international was a part of the Tottenham starting XI which beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in FA Cup third-round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Mourinho was full of praise for Eriksen after the match and said that even if he wants to leave, he must do so with his head held high.

The Portuguese tactician even added that Eriksen gave everything for the team and was very professional, which is what Mourinho expects of him.

“He played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him,” Spurs’ head coach said as per Sky Sports. “If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team.”

Sky Sports claims that Inter are ready with an £8.5 million bid but Spurs want at least double of that amount to let Eriksen leave.