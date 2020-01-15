Manchester City star Leroy Sane takes ‘small steps on the comeback trail’

Leroy Sane suffered a serious knee injury during Manchester City’s Community Shield triumph over Liverpool but is closing in on a return

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has stepped up his bid to return from anterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

The Germany international underwent surgery in August after sustaining the injury during City’s Community Shield meeting with Liverpool at Wembley.

City and Sane posted a short video on their Twitter accounts on Tuesday, showing Sane dribbling the ball and taking part in solo sprinting and finishing drills at the club’s City Football Academy base.

Sane captioned the post: “Small steps on the comeback trail … #patience”

Before suffering his long-term setback, the 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, although the Bundesliga giants have ruled out a move this month for a player who is expected to resume competitive action in February or March.

Sane was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year in 2017-18 and has won five major honours with City, including back-to-back Premier League titles.

Since signing from Schalke in 2016, he has scored 39 goals across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.