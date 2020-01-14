Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has impressed in a breakout season for Manchester United, but talk of a Euro 2020 spot is premature, says his manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tempered the excitement surrounding Manchester United talent Mason Greenwood, adamant it is too early to be thinking of potential England involvement at Euro 2020.

United academy product Greenwood has enjoyed a breakout season, making 17 Premier League appearances – all but two of them from the bench – after being introduced to the first-team fold by Solskjaer last term.

The 18-year-old has four goals in the league this season, plus another five across the EFL Cup and Europa League, in which only four players have scored more.

With Harry Kane a doubt for the Euros after suffering a torn hamstring that required surgery and Jamie Vardy unavailable for selection following his international retirement, Greenwood has emerged as an option for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Greenwood made four appearances for the England Under-21s last year and for the time being Solskjaer thinks he should be allowed to focus on United and Young Lions duty.

“I think Mason will have a top and long career,” Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay with Wolves.

“Let the boy settle in now first, before we talk about England and the Euros.

Ole on our striking options: “[Marcus, Mason and Anthony] are working hard to improve their game. We want the consistency and I think we’ll see more and more of them, because they’re still very, very young.”#MUFC #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/R1epNiwfzB pic.twitter.com/87urycpSjl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2020

“His focus has to be on playing more for us and improving, and when he plays more for us, that [and England call-up] will happen by itself.

“He’s just been picked for the England Under-21s, so he’s focusing on his football.”

Greenwood is just one of three forward thriving at United this season, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also enjoying strong campaigns.

Rashford already has 19 goals from 30 matches across all competitions, while Martial has 11 in 22 outings – but Solskjaer does not think he deserves a pat on the back for their respective improvements.

“I don’t want credit for getting more out of them,” he said. “They’re working hard to improve their game, I think they’ve all done well.

“Of course, Mason is in his first season, so to have nine goals is fantastic. Marcus is really growing and improving all the time, and Anthony has missed about six-to-eight weeks.

“I’m impressed by them. They’re working well, working on their finishing patterns, we want consistency and I think we’ll see more and more of them as they’re still very young.”