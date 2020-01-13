Luis Garcia looks back on beautiful time at Liverpool but can’t help feeling envious of current title charge

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan recently sat down with Liverpool legend Luis Garcia, who recalled fond memories at Anfield but admits to feeling a tinge of regret at the one that got away.

His hair is now short, cropped at the sides and graying, not to the extent that it makes him seem older than his 41 years, but more in a dashing, George Clooney-esque kind of way.

Still, the look is far cry from the one that most remember Luis Garcia by: with jet-black flowing locks that had to be held up by a hairband.

It is while he speaks, recalling some of his fondest memories and his face naturally breaks out into a smile – that’s when the former footballer, who brought plenty of joy and memorable moments to the fans of the many teams he played for, is instantly recognisable.

Ex-@LFC star @luchogarcia14 can’t wait to see more of Minamino in action‼️ And, no stranger to Asian football from his time in 🇮🇳 & 🇦🇺, he also told @gabetan13 that Wu Lei & Kubo are leading the way for the continent in @LaLigaEN‼️https://t.co/1lcU3KJXlC — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 11, 2020

He can boast two of Spain’s biggest clubs in Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on his résumé, and ended his career playing all across the world in Greece, Mexico, India and Australia.

Yet, ask anyone about Garcia and chances are they will remember a fleet-footed, silky-skilled attacker with a penchant for the spectacular – in the red of Liverpool.

Having retired in 2016, it is fitting that the Spaniard now spends his time as an ambassador for the Premier League giants, and he was recently in Singapore at the grand opening of the club’s newest official store at Bugis Junction – the third of its kind in Asia after Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.

He was greeted by over a hundred eager fans all hoping to get a picture or autograph with a real Kop hero, which is perhaps quite remarkable considering he only spent three seasons at the club.

Nonetheless, his cult status was always going to be guaranteed as one of the heroes from the “Miracle of Istanbul” in 2005, when Liverpool came from three goals down at halftime in the UEFA Champions League final to beat AC Milan on penalties and claim their fifth European Cup, and it is just one of many fond memories he still holds close to his heart.

“It [joining Liverpool] was a special moment for me because, when I moved from Barcelona to Liverpool, it meant leaving my hometown club,” said Garcia, speaking to FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview at the sidelines of last Friday’s store opening.

“I arrived dreaming of becoming a better player and to get a trophy and, in my first year there, we managed to win the Champions League.

“I had a connection with the supporters and I received so much from Liverpool, which is why until this day I can’t say ‘thanks’ enough to all of them.”

That Liverpool side boasted a host of outstanding players including captain Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher and John Arne Riise, who were all among the Premier League’s best in their respective positions at the time.

But as for the best he played alongside? No prizes for guessing the name he replied with.

“I guess I was lucky there to play with so many great players,” the Catalonia native recalled.

“Xabi had so much quality, Harry Kewell was fantastic… but if there’s one player to pick it was Steven Gerrard, the captain.

“He was the one who was leading us from the middle and he was such a key player in big moments.

“I can tell you that for twenty years he was a very special player and he is one of the big legends in the history of Liverpool – probably the best player in the club’s history.”

Unfortunately for Garcia, Gerrard and their team-mates at the time, the Premier League was the one title that proved elusive – as it has been for the club in general since the competition replaced the old English First Division in 1992.

The closest they came during Garcia’s time there was a third-place finish in the 2005/06 campaign where they finished nine points behind champions Chelsea.

In stark contrast, the current crop of Reds under Jurgen Klopp currently lead the way with a 14-point buffer between them and second-place Manchester City and with a game in hand, and they look odds on to end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England once more.

Proving that he is not a particularly superstitious sort, Garcia was unafraid to jinx it by saying the title is in Liverpool’s hands, although he quite candidly admitted to watching the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson with a tinge of envy.

“Of course, you’re jealous to see how strong and consistent they look,” added Garcia. “Our best was [third] position but even then we were far away from Chelsea and Arsenal.

“So of course I’m jealous but I’m enjoying it. It’s something very special.

“I would have loved to have seen Steven Gerrard lift that trophy as I think it would have been a very important moment, but anyway, we’ll celebrate this year if Liverpool win it.”

Gone may be the long hair and pristinely-manicured sideburns that perfectly matched the flair he displayed on the field.

The one thing that is the same with the new-look Garcia – who still delights fans all over the world albeit in an off-field manner – is his love for Liverpool and his desire to see them become Premier League champions.