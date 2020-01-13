Sergio Aguero targets Champions League glory after breaking Premier League records

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke Premier League records set by Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer in the 6-1 rout of Aston Villa

Sergio Aguero wants to complete his trophy collection at Manchester City with the Champions League after Sunday’s 6-1 win at Aston Villa saw him break a pair of notable Premier League records.

Aguero opened his account for the afternoon at Villa Park with a blistering 20-yard strike that put Pep Guardiola’s side 3-0 up inside the opening half hour.

He sashayed past a beleaguered Villa defence to make it 5-0 in the 57th minute, the 31-year-old’s 176th Premier League goal seeing him surpass Thierry Henry as the top scoring overseas player in the history of England’s top flight.

Aguero completed his hat-trick nine minutes from time, marking a 12th Premier League treble to move him clear of Alan Shearer with the most in the competition.

Having won all of the major domestic honours on offer since joining City in 2011, shining under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and now Guardiola, the 31-year-old has designs on the one competition to have eluded City over the course of a decorated decade.

Real Madrid, the 13-time Champions Leage winners lie in wait for Aguero and his team-mates in this season’s last 16.

“I want to keep scoring more goals but it all depends on my team-mates. If he passes to me it’s fine,” he told Sky Sports, speaking alongside Riyad Mahrez, who scored twice as Villa were put to the sword.

“Normally, I don’t think how many years [I would] be here in one club. When I came here, the club and my team-mates received me very well – in that moment with Mancini.

“I adapted very well. Keep going now.

“I want to keep scoring, keep focused every game. I will be happy if we do a good Champions League.”

Mahrez laid on Aguero’s hat-trick following a mistake from Villa defender Kortney Hause and marvelled at his team-mate’s clinical qualities.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” he said. “He is a legend for this club and the Premier League. He shows it week in and week out

“He has a lot of quality but, to be honest, he does not need a lot of chances to score. This shows how big a striker he is.”

Aguero is now fourth on the Premier League’s all-time list, level with Frank Lampard.

However, he conceded Shearer’s towering mark of 260 might just be a little out of reach.

“Okay, well I will try,” he chuckled.

“It’s too far to Shearer, too much goals. I don’t know – maybe I will try.”