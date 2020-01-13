Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Resurgent Hornets climb out of the drop zone

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra scored to earn Watford a 3-0 win at Bournemouth as they moved out of the bottom three
Watford’s resurgence under Nigel Pearson continued as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this season.
Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson’s side now unbeaten in five matches.
There was a degree of fortune to their opening goal as young Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers chipped straight to Ismaila Sarr, who crossed for Doucoure to finish three minutes before half-time.
Watford dominated after the break and doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Deeney blasted home following more good work from Sarr, with substitute Pereyra hooking in a third goal in stoppage time.
8 – Troy Deeney has scored eight league goals against Bournemouth, the most he has scored against any opponent in England’s top four tiers. Punisher. pic.twitter.com/hd6dYkTwKt
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020