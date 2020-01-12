Reports say Van de Beek to snub United for Madrid at season’s end

Manchester United target Donny van de Beek is reportedly poised to join Real Madrid from Ajax ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United or Real Madrid?

Ajax star Donny van de Beek is a wanted man following his exploits for the Eredivisie champions.

But the LaLiga giants are reportedly poised to get their target at the end of the season.

TOP STORY – VAN DE BEEK SET FOR MADRID

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is on the verge of joining Real Madrid instead of Manchester United, claims The Mirror.

United have reportedly emerged as a suitor for Van de Beek in January due to injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

But a transfer to Madrid at the end of the season “is more than 80 per cent certain”, according to the report.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd transfer target Donny van de Beek set to join Real Madrid instead | @MullockSMirrorhttps://t.co/ocs50ChIeI pic.twitter.com/Ku0TkXT5z8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 11, 2020

ROUND-UP

– The Metro says Premier League championshave joined the race to sign Aston Villa’s. Rivalshave been heavily linked to the midfielder.

– Tottenham are nearing a deal to bring Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes to London on an 18-month loan contract, reports Sky Sports. West Ham have also been looking to sign the 21-year-old.

– United midfielder Nemanja Matic is in talks to swap Old Trafford for MLS outfit Chicago Fire, according to The Sun. Linked to Atletico Madrid, Inter and Milan, the Fire want to bring in the veteran as a replacement for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

– Arsenal are considering a loan deal for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, reports The Mirror.

– La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter have reached an agreement with Christian Eriksen for a contract until 2024. Now, Inter must strike a deal with Tottenham for the soon-to-be free agent. Spurs reportedly want €20million (£17m) for the Dane.

– Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with United for a contract until 2025 with yearly wages of €6m, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.