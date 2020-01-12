Sporting CP head coach opens up on Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United rumours

Sporting CP head coach Silas has opened up on the future of top Manchester United target and club midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and could complete a move to Premier League in the coming days.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club are looking to add reinforcements to their midfield with two of their first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay set for lengthy spells on the sideline. Fernandes was on their radar in the summer transfer window as well but the move didn’t materialise.

The 23-year-old was linked with Tottenham Hotspur as well and was reportedly close to joining them in the summer. He ultimately stayed put but now is being again linked with a move to Premier League. Sporting head coach opened up on Fernandes’s future after the club’s 3-1 Primeira Liga win over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday where the midfielder scored twice.

“I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know,” Silas told reporters post-game. “I’m already thinking about the game with Benfica and I’m thinking about using him [Bruno Fernandes].”

Whether or not Manchester United manage to complete the move for Bruno Fernandes remains to be seen.