Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: No malice in challenge on Max Meyer

The challenge that earned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a red card was “not intended” to hurt Max Meyer, the Arsenal captain has insisted

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stressed he did not intend to hurt Max Meyer in a challenge that earned the Arsenal captain a red card in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Gunners skipper had a mixed day at Selhurst Park, opening the scoring with his 14th Premier League goal of the season before being dismissed for the first time in his Arsenal career after Jordan Ayew had levelled for the hosts.

Aubameyang was initially only cautioned for his rash tackle on Meyer, but that was later changed to a red card by referee Paul Tierney after a lengthy VAR review, with replays showing the Arsenal striker had sunk his studs into the Palace midfielder’s ankle.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson called the tackle “very, very bad” while Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta described it as “nasty”, though Aubameyang was at pains to point out it was ill-judged rather than ill-mannered.

“Hopefully Max Meyer get well soon,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

“I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard and I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw we keep going.”