Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points from Reds’ hard fought win over Spurs

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fought tooth-and-nail to secure a big away victory over Tottenham Hotspur. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Bobby with the winner

Like he did in the Club World Cup, Roberto Firmino has made a habit out of scoring crucial winners and today was no different. Tottenham survived an early scare with Liverpool hitting the post but ‘Bobby’ made no mistake the second time around.

Spurs debutant Tanganga was left all ends beaten by the forward’s neat little skill before rifling it into the net to make it 1-0 to Liverpool with 37 minutes gone.

2. Spurs feel Kane absence

Harry Kane’s absence until April was the bad news for Spurs before the game and safe to say they felt it. The lack of a focal point was telling, especially for a team and a manager that are so reliant on having one. Lucas Moura and Son always threatened with the ball at their feet but as the stats well show – it wasn’t a lot of the time that they did manage to get the ball and run at players.

3. Two-fold controversy for Liverpool goal

Despite Firmino’s sublime finish for Liverpool’s goal, there were two crucial preceding moments that overshadowed it. Liverpool were wrongly awarded a throw-in when Sadio Mane’s leg made contact with the ball before going out of play, before Jordan Henderson apparently handled the ball in the resulting passage of play that led to the winner. Expect some words from Jose on this one!

4. Mourinho rues missed chances

The image of Jose Mourinho kneeling on the grass, smiling wryly after Lo Celso’s miss is probably the one that will remain with fans long after the game. In truth, the Portugese’s tactical set-up came to the fore after half-time, when Spurs took control as they went on in search of a winner. 1-1 might well have been a fair result but Spurs failed to take their chances and will be left ruing what might have been.

5. Liverpool make the best start ever to a league campaign – across Europe

One of the biggest indications that Jurgen Klopp’s team are onto something special is their points tally. The Reds are now on 61 points after 21 league games – the best start of any team across Europe’s top 5 leagues, ever! They have won all bar one game – the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, scoring 50 and conceding only 14 in the process. The league title is certainly theirs to lose but what else can they achieve in the process?