It was a penalty – No VAR complaints from Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley appeared to be hard done by during the first half of their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea but Sean Dyche had no qualms over the decisions

Sean Dyche refused to blame VAR for Burnley’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty and goals for Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi got Frank Lampard’s men back to winning ways at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Burnley thought they had the lead through Jeff Hendrick, but Ben Mee was adjudged to be fractionally offside when nodding Dwight McNeil’s free-kick back across goal.

Matthew Lowton then brought Willian down for Jorginho to dispatch the opener and Dyche had no complaints.

“They were too strong. We’re a little bit stretched at the minute but I still like the starting XI,” the Clarets manager told BBC Match of the Day.

“We set about it quite well in the opening period but then we give away a penalty.

“He does try and pull out but it’s still a penalty, he does make contact.”

The VAR images relayed to broadcasters to highlight the Mee offside call arguably appeared inconclusive but Dyche, who was angered on the touchline at the time, was in no mood to haggle over millimetres.

“It is offside, isn’t it? The debate can carry on for other people, I’ve got to be honest,” he said.

“If he’s offside, he’s offside. There seems to be this big debate over whether he’s an inch offside. So what are they going to do?

“Put the tolerance as two inches, three inches? We’ll have a tolerance of four inches.

“Where do you draw the line? If he’s offside, he’s offside.”

REACTION | Sean Dyche gives his post-match thoughts on this afternoon’s defeat at the Bridge. WATCH https://t.co/sUCeUE53Wb pic.twitter.com/a8L1Flz3Gc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 11, 2020

The one incident the Burnley boss took issue with was a shove on James Tarkowski in the build-up to Abraham heading past the limp efforts of goalkeeper Nick Pope seven minutes before half-time.

“I’m only aggrieved on the second one because we all talk about this minimal contact in the box – people get touched on the shoulder and somehow their legs collapse. They get penalties,” he said.

“If you look, in the build-up James Tarkowski is pushed in the back and then he can’t recover to go and try and win the header. Popey should deal with it, he knows that.

“Now, with VAR, I’m thinking that even though it’s minor contact I keep seeing penalties given for minor contact. They’ve got to explain which is an important contact or not.

“That’s a really important moment, of course. 2-0 is tough.”