Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to ‘pounce’ in transfer market amid Bruno Fernandes rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are “working really well” as they strive to strengthen this month

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will “pounce” in the transfer market if the right opportunity arises following reports of advanced discussions with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.

United claimed a 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, four days on from a 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Although it was arguably the most coherent display United have enjoyed for a while, it remains clear they need to strengthen in order to challenge for honours.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay facing prolonged periods of absence, United have been heavily linked with a move for Portugal international midfielder Fernandes and officials from the two clubs are said to have been in talks on Friday.

And while Solskjaer claimed United are “working really well” in the transfer market, he avoided specifics.

“That’s what it’s like at Man United, there’s always speculation and talk,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“I can only say we are working really well to improve the squad and when we find the right player for the right value, we’ll pounce on it.”

He added to Sky Sports: “I’ve really got the backing from the owners, from Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman].

“I know we have resources if the right player becomes available for the right money, and they’ve been so good to me.

“So, it might happen, it might not, it depends on if we find one for the right value, but the backing is there.”