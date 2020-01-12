Finally! Callum Hudson-Odoi delighted to break Premier League duck

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has had to bide his time and endure a serious injury but his first Premier League goal arrived against Burnley

Callum Hudson-Odoi was a picture of happiness after ending his wait for a first Premier League goal in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

The England winger got on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross to finish off the scoring as the Blues avoided a third consecutive home defeat in the top flight.

Hudson-Odoi, who returned from a ruptured Achilles earlier this season, had to endure a VAR check after wheeling away in celebration.

The video official adjudged there had been no touch from fellow goalscorer Tammy Abraham, meaning Hudson-Odoi was onside.

“I’m really delighted. Finally I’ve got it,” he said.

“I thought to myself that if no one touched it, it was goal. I’m delighted it went my way.”

Hudson-Odoi’s goal came four minutes after half-time and Chelsea, five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, probably should have enjoyed a greater margin of victory.

“We have to be more clinical, we always say that,” the 19-year-old said. “We got the chances we could have scored more.

“But at the same time we are putting them away. We were a bit more clinical and hopefully next game we’ll try to get more.”

Hudson-Odoi added: “The boys put in a massive effort – the enthusiasm, the work rate. We all had it today.

“It was hard for us in the first 20 or 25 minutes to get on the ball and create stuff. In the second half here was more space and we started getting into pockets.”

Jorginho put Frank Lampard’s side in front from the penalty spot before Abraham and Hudson-Odoi struck.