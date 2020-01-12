Tottenham start Tanganga and Eriksen against leaders Liverpool

Japhet Tanganga and Christian Eriksen are among the Tottenham starters in the home game with Liverpool.

Twenty-year-old defender Tanganga will make his first top-flight appearance for Spurs, with Eriksen also playing from the start despite being heavily linked with a move to Inter.

With Harry Kane out injured, Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura will support Son Heung-min in attack.

Tottenham look set to play a five-man defence, with Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele and Kane dropping out of the team who played Southampton in their last league game.

Tanganga, Son, Harry Winks, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose are the players to come in.

Liverpool make one change, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starting his first game for over a month as he replaces James Milner, who has a hamstring injury.