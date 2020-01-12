Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: 5 talking points as United thrash Norwich at Old Trafford

Bottom of the table Norwich City’s season plunged further into chaos as Manchester United handed them a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the English Premier League. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points from the encounter.

1. Maguire return hands Ole welcome boost

The English press had been flush with news of a long layoff for Harry Maguire but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team-sheet put any such worries to bed. Maguire’s return saved the Norwegian the headache of potentially fielding someone else alongside Lindelof, especially considering Phil Jones’s disastrous performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, where he was turned inside-out in comical fashion by Kevin De Bruyne for City’s third goal of the night.

2. Rashford marks 200th game with a brace

Marcus Rashford has repaid his manager’s faith in full this season, and then some more. The youngster marked his 200th United appearance with a brace, scoring the first two to seal the game for his team. There were sublime tricks and flicks to go with the substance too. Moreover, Rashford is now second only to Jamie Vardy this season in the scorer’s charts, with 14 goals to Vardy’s 17 for Leicester.

3. Mata rolls back the years

Juan Mata’s numbers have gone down drastically since his move to United but he gave Old Trafford a welcome reminder of his qualities against Norwich. The diminutive Spaniard was a nuisance in between the lines and virtually managed to pop up everywhere along the attacking third. A sublime assist for Rashford’s first lifted the crowd and he could have had one himself at the end, only to shoot into the side-netting. Pure class.

4. Ole still the man for the job

Despite the barrage of often unwarranted criticism that comes his way, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still retains the backing of the team as well as the people upstairs – as evidenced by United’s performance against Norwich. The manager has cultivated a healthy habit of his team bouncing back from defeats and today was no different. Despite a severe crunch in midfield, the Red Devils turned in a classy performance to remind their fans of the virtues of being patient.

5. Norwich in big trouble

Daniel Farke’s troops came into the league with a reputation for playing good football but it’s precisely that very reputation which seems to be costing them now. An inability to take the game to their opponents and play ugly when needed has led them to the situation they are in – bottom of the pile, 7 points from safety. While nothing is set in stone, it will take a herculean effort hereon to survive for Norwich City.