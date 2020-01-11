Harry Maguire makes speedy return from injury to captain Manchester United v Norwich

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has made a quick return from a hip injury and is captain for the visit of Norwich City

Harry Maguire was thought to be set for a prolonged absence with a hip injury, but the Manchester United defender started as captain for the visit of Norwich City on Saturday.

Maguire suffered the blow during United’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolves last weekend and missed their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Although reports suggested a possible lengthy lay-off for Maguire, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested on Friday that the England international could be involved against the Canaries.

And that proved to be the case as he returned to a back four that again featured Brandon Williams, once more picked ahead of Luke Shaw, who later dropped out of the squad and was replaced by Tahith Chong.

Juan Mata was handed just his sixth Premier League start of the season and his first since a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on December 1.

United went into the game sixth in the table, five points adrift of the top four.