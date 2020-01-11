Frank Lampard has no plans to let Pedro leave Chelsea

Pedro has played just five Premier League games for Chelsea this season, but Frank Lampard wants the forward to stay at the club.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insisted he had no plans to sell Pedro despite the forward’s lack of game time.

Pedro, 32, has made just five Premier League appearances this season and, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

But Lampard, whose side host Burnley on Saturday, said he wanted the former Barcelona attacker to stay.

“He is part of my plans and I started the season and Pedro was in the team and unfortunately he got injured at Norwich before the game and I had to make a change to the starting line-up,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“He was out for a while and I do have competition in that area so Peds has had some games here and there. I know he wants more games but he certainly has something he can contribute to us here in his experience and his ability to break lines and run behind people and maybe got those goals in and around the box.

“He’s here, I know his contract is up at the end of the season but I’m not even looking that far ahead, he’s here and I need everybody because football can change very quickly.

“There can be a period of games where you’re on the bench, out of the squad, something changes and then that’s the moment when you have to come in and produce and I’ve got no winners in this game, I want the club to be the winner.

“People come in and do well, they’ll stay in the team.”

Chelsea are fourth in the table – four points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United – ahead of their clash with Burnley.