Top 5 Premier League flops of the season so far

English Premier League 2019-20 season is now coming towards the final stages as teams are battling it out to achieve their targets which were set before the beginning of the campaign. In doing so, all teams are looking towards their star performers to stand up and make themselves count at the highest level.
However, in the middle of this struggle, a lot of teams have players who are not living up to the expectations and hype surrounding them when the season began in August. Therefore, we are bringing you the top five flops of the Premier League 2019-20 till now who have a lot of work to do to turn their season around.
#5 Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth)
On number five, we have AFC Bournemouth’s winger Ryan Fraser. The Cherries are struggling in the ongoing campaign as they are involved in a relegation battle and one of the prime reasons for that is the poor form of their star player. The Scotland international has been having a below-par season where he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing three assists in 20 appearances, quite a dip from his previous season’s performances where he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 38 appearances.
#4 David Luiz (Arsenal)
Fourth on the list is Arsenal’s David Luiz. The Brazil international joined the North London-based club in the summer from Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of €8.7 million. However, the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s centre-back could not live up to the expectations and produced numerous lacklustre performances at the back as the Gunners have conceded 30 goals in the league campaign already, 16 more than top-placed Liverpool. Even though Luiz’s performances have improved under new manager Mikel Arteta, the 32-year-old still has a long way to go before winning the fans at the Emirates.
#3 Ross Barkley (Chelsea)
Chelsea’s Ross Barkley is number third on the list of flops this season. The England international was once termed as the next big thing and joined the London-based club with a lot of reputation in 2016 from league rivals Everton. However, Barkley has not been able to live up to the expectations, even under manager Frank Lampard who has preferred to give chances to young players during his time at Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old has only managed 339 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League where he is yet to score or provide an assist.
#2 Joelinton (Newcastle United)
Newcastle United’s Joelinton is the second on the list of flops. The 23-year-old became the Magpies’ most-expensive signing ever in the summer when he joined from German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim for a reported transfer fee of €44 million. However, Joelinton has been extremely unimpressive in the final third for the Toon Army as he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing two assists in 21 league appearances. The most worrying sign for Newcastle management and the fans is to see that the forward look completely out-of-sort in front of the goal which is why there is not much optimism around the future of the striker at the club.
#1 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is on the top of the list of flops for the 2019-20 Premier League season so far. The Denmark international is one of the best in his position in the world but in the ongoing campaign, he has only managed to score two goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances. One of the reasons for Eriksen’s dip in form is his uncertain future with the North London-based club as he is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United in the recent past. However, Spurs fans and management would’ve been expecting much more from a seasoned campaigner despite his off-the-field issues.